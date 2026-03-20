First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Sold by Board of the Pension Protection Fund

Board of the Pension Protection Fund reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in First Solar were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of First Solar by 550.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $671,256.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,880.62. This represents a 29.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 7,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $1,516,106.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 91,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,983,826.91. The trade was a 7.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 75,989 shares of company stock worth $14,921,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $199.65 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.98.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.First Solar’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. manufacturing expansion: First Solar plans a new module finishing line in South Carolina (late 2026) to improve logistics, reduce tariff exposure and increase U.S. content — a strategic move that supports long?term policy tailwinds and could improve project economics and order visibility. First Solar Expansion And Institutional Support Shape Valuation And Risk Profile

U.S. manufacturing expansion: First Solar plans a new module finishing line in South Carolina (late 2026) to improve logistics, reduce tariff exposure and increase U.S. content — a strategic move that supports long?term policy tailwinds and could improve project economics and order visibility. Positive Sentiment: Institutional support and continued Buy ratings from some firms: Guggenheim retained a Buy stance and kept institutional interest alive by keeping a constructive view even after lowering its target, which can help attract longer?term investors. Guggenheim price target update

Institutional support and continued Buy ratings from some firms: Guggenheim retained a Buy stance and kept institutional interest alive by keeping a constructive view even after lowering its target, which can help attract longer?term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst recalibrations: Evercore ISI trimmed its price target to $212 but maintained an In Line rating — a moderated expectation rather than a full downgrade, suggesting operational/forecast tweaks rather than structural concerns. Evercore ISI lowers price target

Analyst recalibrations: Evercore ISI trimmed its price target to $212 but maintained an In Line rating — a moderated expectation rather than a full downgrade, suggesting operational/forecast tweaks rather than structural concerns. Neutral Sentiment: GLJ Research moved FSLR from Buy to Hold — another signal of more cautious near?term expectations but not a consensus sell call. GLJ Research rating change

GLJ Research moved FSLR from Buy to Hold — another signal of more cautious near?term expectations but not a consensus sell call. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling: multiple senior executives (CFO, CEO, General Counsel and others) disclosed large share sales in close succession. Clustered, sizable insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment and raise short?term selling pressure. Representative SEC filing: CFO Form 4. CFO Form 4

Concentrated insider selling: multiple senior executives (CFO, CEO, General Counsel and others) disclosed large share sales in close succession. Clustered, sizable insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment and raise short?term selling pressure. Representative SEC filing: CFO Form 4. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into First Solar, introducing potential headline?driven volatility and litigation risk that investors typically dislike. Pomerantz investor alert

Legal risk: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into First Solar, introducing potential headline?driven volatility and litigation risk that investors typically dislike. Negative Sentiment: Broker downgrades: Zacks cut FSLR to a “strong sell” and other firms have trimmed targets — these negative analyst notes increase near?term selling pressure and can influence quant/CTA flows. Zacks downgrade

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Freedom Capital downgraded First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on First Solar from $326.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on First Solar from $292.00 to $280.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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