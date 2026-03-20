Edward Smolyansky Sells 13,334 Shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $274,680.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,138,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,449,144.80. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Edward Smolyansky sold 14,353 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $255,052.81.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Edward Smolyansky sold 22,313 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $448,491.30.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 3.6%

LWAY stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $271.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.13. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 577.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LWAY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lifeway Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

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Key Lifeway Foods News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lifeway Foods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported record fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and a slight revenue beat ($55.36M vs. $55.00M consensus), supporting the business growth story driven by its flagship kefir. Earnings/Company Release

Company reported record fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and a slight revenue beat ($55.36M vs. $55.00M consensus), supporting the business growth story driven by its flagship kefir. Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors increased positions in Q4 (notable buys from Tudor, Millennium, new stake from Susquehanna/Man Group), signaling professional confidence in the company’s outlook. Institutional Activity

Institutional investors increased positions in Q4 (notable buys from Tudor, Millennium, new stake from Susquehanna/Man Group), signaling professional confidence in the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed-to-favorable: Benchmark and others maintain buy ratings and Morgan Stanley has a $35 target, which suggests upside vs. current levels but not immediate catalyst. Analyst Notes

Analyst coverage is mixed-to-favorable: Benchmark and others maintain buy ratings and Morgan Stanley has a $35 target, which suggests upside vs. current levels but not immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Major insider selling: Edward Smolyansky has sold multiple blocks in mid?March (e.g., 13,334 @ $20.60 on Mar 16; 22,313 @ $20.10 on Mar 17; 14,353 @ $17.77 on Mar 19), trimming his stake. Repeated large sales from a >10% shareholder often spook investors and add near?term selling pressure. Insider Trades SEC Filing

Major insider selling: Edward Smolyansky has sold multiple blocks in mid?March (e.g., 13,334 @ $20.60 on Mar 16; 22,313 @ $20.10 on Mar 17; 14,353 @ $17.77 on Mar 19), trimming his stake. Repeated large sales from a >10% shareholder often spook investors and add near?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Other insider sales: Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares (Mar 18 @ $18.74), adding to the perception of insiders reducing exposure. SEC Filing

Other insider sales: Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares (Mar 18 @ $18.74), adding to the perception of insiders reducing exposure. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus ($0.16 reported vs. $0.29 expected), which likely amplified selling despite the revenue beat and record sales commentary. Earnings misses tend to have an outsized short?term impact on small caps. Earnings Details

About Lifeway Foods

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Lifeway Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: LWAY) is a Chicago-based food company specializing in probiotic-rich cultured dairy products. Established in 1986 by Michael Smolyansky, the company pioneered the introduction of kefir to the U.S. market. Under the leadership of CEO Julie Smolyansky, who succeeded her father in 2002, Lifeway has grown from a single product operation into a diversified portfolio of fermented foods and beverages aimed at promoting digestive health and wellness.

The company’s flagship product is kefir, a cultured milk beverage naturally rich in probiotics, vitamins and minerals.

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