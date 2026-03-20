Analysts Set Expectations for Avanos Medical FY2026 Earnings

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avanos Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

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Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVNS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNS opened at $13.48 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 10.40%.The company had revenue of $180.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 1,596,514.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,896,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895,480 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,936,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 53,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

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Avanos Medical is a global medical technology company that develops and markets a broad portfolio of medical devices intended to improve patient outcomes in hospital, outpatient and post-acute care settings. The company’s products focus on three core therapy areas—pain management, enteral feeding and respiratory care—designed to help clinicians manage post-operative pain, deliver nutrition support and assist breathing for patients across a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

In its pain management segment, Avanos offers both non-opioid drug delivery systems and cryoanalgesia devices, including ambulatory infusion pumps and cooled radiofrequency ablation platforms.

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