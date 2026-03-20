Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for VAC Earnings

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.72 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.93 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.6%
VAC stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $86.33. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,828.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide
In related news, insider Michael Flaskey bought 14,862 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.26 per share, with a total value of $999,618.12. Following the purchase, the insider owned 14,862 shares in the company, valued at $999,618.12. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,280. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -34.52%.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.
The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.
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