Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Axis Capital

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Axis Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Axis Capital’s current full-year earnings is $11.19 per share.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Axis Capital from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Axis Capital from $124.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Compass Point set a $121.00 price target on Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Axis Capital Stock Performance

Axis Capital stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. Axis Capital has a twelve month low of $84.81 and a twelve month high of $110.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.28. Axis Capital had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axis Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Axis Capital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Axis Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near? and medium?term EPS forecasts for AXS — lifting Q1–Q4 2026 quarterly estimates, raising FY2026 to $13.19 (from $12.94), increasing FY2027 to $13.94 (from $13.79) and nudging FY2028 to $15.03. Analysts also bumped several individual quarter forecasts across 2026–2027. Higher forward EPS reduces valuation risk and supports upside given AXS’s current P/E and recent earnings strength. AXS analyst notes

Zacks Research raised multiple near? and medium?term EPS forecasts for AXS — lifting Q1–Q4 2026 quarterly estimates, raising FY2026 to $13.19 (from $12.94), increasing FY2027 to $13.94 (from $13.79) and nudging FY2028 to $15.03. Analysts also bumped several individual quarter forecasts across 2026–2027. Higher forward EPS reduces valuation risk and supports upside given AXS’s current P/E and recent earnings strength. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a comparison of Axis Capital (AXS) versus peer W.R. Berkley (WRB), which examines relative value and business characteristics — useful for investors weighing exposure in property & casualty insurers but not a direct catalyst. AXS vs WRB

About Axis Capital

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AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

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