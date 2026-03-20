AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $144.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATR. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

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AptarGroup Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $124.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.26. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $103.23 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $962.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.58 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total transaction of $494,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,570.05. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. State Street Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,698,000 after buying an additional 43,188 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 97.0% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,759,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,466,000 after acquiring an additional 88,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,414,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,539,000 after acquiring an additional 180,365 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

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AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug?delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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