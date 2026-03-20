What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for CPRX Q3 Earnings?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPRX has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company’s mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company’s lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.