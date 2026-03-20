Infrastructure Stocks To Research – March 17th

Coinbase Global, Alibaba Group, and Vertiv are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate, or maintain core physical systems and services—such as roads, bridges, airports, utilities, pipelines, ports, and telecom infrastructure—whose assets are long-lived and essential to the economy. Investors often view them as providers of predictable cash flows and regulated or contract-backed revenues that can act as defensive, income-generating, or inflation-linked holdings, though they remain sensitive to interest rates and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

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Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

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