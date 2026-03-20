Investors Research Corp Purchases 6,302 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Investors Research Corp owned 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $17,925,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 485,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,689,000 after acquiring an additional 137,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,715,000.

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iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $109.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.40. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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