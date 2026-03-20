Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 39,909 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 751.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,909 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Clorox Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $150.84. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.12.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 383.01% and a net margin of 11.17%.Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $132.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $118.73.

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Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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