Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys Shares of 11,647 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 237,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $36,659,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,526.06. This trade represents a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,512,388 shares of company stock valued at $225,864,078. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.28.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Renewed AI infrastructure momentum — Coverage highlights large enterprise AI orders/backlog and new AI product pushes (including announcements around GTC with NVIDIA) that support a multi?year growth story for AI servers and services. This is the main catalyst behind investor enthusiasm. Article Title

Renewed AI infrastructure momentum — Coverage highlights large enterprise AI orders/backlog and new AI product pushes (including announcements around GTC with NVIDIA) that support a multi?year growth story for AI servers and services. This is the main catalyst behind investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Strong underlying results and guidance — Analysts and reports point to Dell’s record FY revenue, large AI-optimized server backlog, raised capital return (dividend hike and added buyback authorization) and management’s FY27 AI revenue target (~$50B), which underpin bullish analyst views and higher price targets. Article Title

Strong underlying results and guidance — Analysts and reports point to Dell’s record FY revenue, large AI-optimized server backlog, raised capital return (dividend hike and added buyback authorization) and management’s FY27 AI revenue target (~$50B), which underpin bullish analyst views and higher price targets. Positive Sentiment: High?profile bullish commentary — Jim Cramer publicly called DELL a buy, adding to retail interest and positive sentiment around the company’s positioning in enterprise AI. Article Title

High?profile bullish commentary — Jim Cramer publicly called DELL a buy, adding to retail interest and positive sentiment around the company’s positioning in enterprise AI. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed execution narrative — Dell is simultaneously reshaping costs (facility consolidation, hiring limits) and investing in AI voice/infrastructure partnerships; near?term efficiency moves may help margins but create execution and timing uncertainty. Article Title

Mixed execution narrative — Dell is simultaneously reshaping costs (facility consolidation, hiring limits) and investing in AI voice/infrastructure partnerships; near?term efficiency moves may help margins but create execution and timing uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — Filings show large share sales by director entities (IV (GP) L.L.C. and V (GP) L.L.C.) totaling many millions of dollars of stock sold in mid?March, which investors often view as a negative signal on near?term insider conviction. SEC Filing

Significant insider selling — Filings show large share sales by director entities (IV (GP) L.L.C. and V (GP) L.L.C.) totaling many millions of dollars of stock sold in mid?March, which investors often view as a negative signal on near?term insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Workforce reductions called out in multiple reports — Dell trimmed roughly 10% of its workforce (reported ~11,000 roles) as part of multi?year cost actions; while this can boost near?term margins, it signals persistent cost pressures and restructuring risk. Article Title

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $156.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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