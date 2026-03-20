Investors Research Corp Has $986,000 Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,272,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 901,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 670,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,977,000 after buying an additional 76,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,919,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 509.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 586,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after buying an additional 490,587 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Melius Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $418.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.42 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total value of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,082. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,774.56. The trade was a 46.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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