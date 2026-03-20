Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mattel (MAT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) in the last few weeks:

3/13/2026 – Mattel was upgraded by Argus to “strong-buy”.

3/11/2026 – Mattel was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

3/11/2026 – Mattel is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Mattel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Mattel was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c)”.

2/18/2026 – Mattel was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

2/18/2026 – Mattel had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Mattel had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Mattel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

2/11/2026 – Mattel was given a new $18.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

2/11/2026 – Mattel had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Mattel had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Mattel was given a new $16.00 price target by Roth Mkm.

2/11/2026 – Mattel was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. from “buy” to “neutral”. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from $25.00.

2/11/2026 – Mattel was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from “neutral” to “underweight”. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Mattel was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

2/4/2026 – Mattel had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Mattel had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley.

2/2/2026 – Mattel had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

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