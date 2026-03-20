Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Stock Position Cut by Hiley Hunt Wealth Management

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 12.0% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $448.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

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