8,955 Shares in iShares Silver Trust $SLV Acquired by Hiley Hunt Wealth Management

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

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iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $109.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11.

iShares Silver Trust News Summary

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

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(Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

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