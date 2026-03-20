8,955 Shares in iShares Silver Trust $SLV Acquired by Hiley Hunt Wealth Management

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 4.4%
Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $109.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11.
iShares Silver Trust News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Barron’s technical analysis suggests silver may be forming a bottom near $60 with a recommended entry around $61, which could attract tactical buyers into SLV if price holds that level. Silver May Soon Offer an Opportunity. When You See This Price, Buy.
- Positive Sentiment: Longer-term bullish narratives around scarce physical metal supply and structural demand (a “physical realignment” thesis) keep a bullish tailwind for silver prices over months/years, supporting SLV as a long-term hedge. The great physical realignment: Gold $10,000, silver $200, and the death of the paper market
- Neutral Sentiment: The Motley Fool asks whether SLV’s >40% pullback from highs creates a buying opportunity — useful for investors weighing value vs. momentum strategies but not an immediate catalyst. Down More Than 40% From Its High, Is Now the Time to Buy the iShares Silver Trust?
- Neutral Sentiment: FXEmpire notes geopolitical risk (Middle East tensions) can intermittently support precious metals, creating episodic upside for SLV if safe-haven flows resume — but Fed hawkishness remains the dominant near-term force. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Middle East Tensions vs. Fed – Who Wins Gold?
- Negative Sentiment: WSJ explains the selloff as driven by rising inflation expectations and fading hopes for Fed rate cuts — macro forces pressuring SLV lower as real-rate uncertainty rises. Here’s What’s Behind the Selloff in Gold and Silver
- Negative Sentiment: CNBC and Kitco cite hot U.S. inflation/PPI prints and hawkish Fed expectations as direct triggers for the declines, making further short-term downside for SLV likely if inflation prints remain elevated. Gold and silver sell off as inflation fears grip global markets
- Negative Sentiment: Market headlines report silver has broken key technical levels (below $70) and entered a bear market, which can accelerate outflows from SLV as momentum strategies and leveraged positions unwind. Silver tumbles into bear market as $70 breaks, ‘rug pull’ fears grow
- Negative Sentiment: Precious-metals miners and related stocks are sliding on the price drop, signaling broader risk-off flows that often pressure metal ETFs like SLV. FTSE 350 precious metals miners slide as gold and silver prices retreat
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
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