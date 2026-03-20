Groupama Asset Managment Acquires 29,556 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Groupama Asset Managment’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $226,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $304.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.84.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large GPU supply deal for AWS underscores strong AI demand and recurring cloud revenue upside; Nvidia says it will sell 1 million GPUs (and other products) to Amazon Web Services through 2027, supporting AWS’s AI-driven growth thesis. Read More.

Large GPU supply deal for AWS underscores strong AI demand and recurring cloud revenue upside; Nvidia says it will sell 1 million GPUs (and other products) to Amazon Web Services through 2027, supporting AWS’s AI-driven growth thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Amazon acquired Rivr, a stair?climbing delivery-robot startup, signaling continued investment to cut last?mile costs and improve safety — a strategic move for logistics efficiency and scaling doorstep delivery pilots. Read More.

Amazon acquired Rivr, a stair?climbing delivery-robot startup, signaling continued investment to cut last?mile costs and improve safety — a strategic move for logistics efficiency and scaling doorstep delivery pilots. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO Andy Jassy’s internal forecast that AI could push AWS to ~$600B annually fuels long?term upside expectations for the cloud unit, helping support valuation despite heavy AI capex. Read More.

CEO Andy Jassy’s internal forecast that AI could push AWS to ~$600B annually fuels long?term upside expectations for the cloud unit, helping support valuation despite heavy AI capex. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Appeals court pause allows Perplexity AI shopping bots to keep functioning on Amazon while litigation continues — limits immediate disruption to site traffic/revenue but keeps regulatory/legal uncertainty live. Read More.

Appeals court pause allows Perplexity AI shopping bots to keep functioning on Amazon while litigation continues — limits immediate disruption to site traffic/revenue but keeps regulatory/legal uncertainty live. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product expansion: Amazon rolled out Alexa+ in the U.K. early access program — incremental services and device engagement upside but limited near-term revenue impact versus cloud/logistics headlines. Read More.

Product expansion: Amazon rolled out Alexa+ in the U.K. early access program — incremental services and device engagement upside but limited near-term revenue impact versus cloud/logistics headlines. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Jeff Bezos reportedly courting partners for a $100B automation fund — potential ecosystem benefits for automation/robotics but not an immediate Amazon revenue driver. Read More.

Jeff Bezos reportedly courting partners for a $100B automation fund — potential ecosystem benefits for automation/robotics but not an immediate Amazon revenue driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Logistics risk: Amazon says USPS “walked away” from talks and reports indicate Amazon plans to cut USPS parcel volume dramatically — switching carriers and scaling in?house delivery raises transition costs and operational risk ahead of the October contract deadline. Read More.

Logistics risk: Amazon says USPS “walked away” from talks and reports indicate Amazon plans to cut USPS parcel volume dramatically — switching carriers and scaling in?house delivery raises transition costs and operational risk ahead of the October contract deadline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal/regulatory risk: Microsoft is reportedly considering legal action over a large Amazon–OpenAI cloud deal, creating potential litigation or contractual headwinds that could affect AWS’s access to certain AI workloads. Read More.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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