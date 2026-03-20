MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th.

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MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.17 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $619.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.78 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,808.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company’s core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx’s product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx’s principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

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