Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th.

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Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$12.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.61. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$9.48 and a 52-week high of C$13.62. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.06.

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Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. Geographically the business is organized into Ontario, Quebec, Western Canada, Europe and the USA. Substantial revenue is derived from the Canadian portfolio.

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