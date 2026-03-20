Infinity Natural Resources (INR) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR – Get Free Report) is one of 97 public companies in the “Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Infinity Natural Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Natural Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Natural Resources 4.04% 10.40% 1.33% Infinity Natural Resources Competitors -82.57% -0.70% 4.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infinity Natural Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Natural Resources 1 1 0 0 1.50 Infinity Natural Resources Competitors 724 3965 4210 258 2.44

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas” companies have a potential upside of 31.33%. Given Infinity Natural Resources’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Infinity Natural Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Infinity Natural Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Natural Resources $356.43 million $13.84 million 19.99 Infinity Natural Resources Competitors $10.85 billion $265.60 million 55.06

Infinity Natural Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Infinity Natural Resources. Infinity Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of shares of all “Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Infinity Natural Resources has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinity Natural Resources’ competitors have a beta of -39.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 4,014% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infinity Natural Resources competitors beat Infinity Natural Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Infinity Natural Resources

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We are a growth oriented, free cash flow generating, independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Appalachian Basin. We are focused on creating shareholder value through the identification and disciplined development of low-risk, highly economic oil and natural gas assets while maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet. Additionally, we have proven our ability to grow our acreage position through organic leasing efforts and accretive acquisitions. We are an early mover into the core of the Utica Shale’s volatile oil window in eastern Ohio as well as the emerging dry gas Utica Shale in southwestern Pennsylvania. Our Marcellus Shale development overlays our deep dry gas Utica assets in Pennsylvania, providing highly economic stacked development inventory that leverages the same company-owned midstream infrastructure. We have amassed approximately 93,000 net surface acres with exposure to the core of these plays providing us a unique and balanced portfolio of high-return oil and natural gas drilling locations. This balance allows us to optimize our development plan across our portfolio to capitalize on changes in commodity pricing over time. We believe our technical and managerial expertise allow us to execute our strategies and deliver industry leading results. Our expertise is bolstered by the continuity of our core team, which has worked together for a decade. Since our initial acquisition in southwestern Pennsylvania in March 2018, we have drilled 47 wells and increased our operated horizontal well count from 2 to 131 with an additional two PDNP wells and seven DUCs, as of December 31, 2024. In total, we have increased our net daily production from virtually zero at the beginning of 2021 to 25 Mboe/d (29% oil and 49% liquids) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Since quarter end, we have placed an additional seven operated Ohio Utica wells into sales representing approximately 96,000 lateral feet. — As of December 31, 2023, our total estimated proved reserves were 141,587 MBoe with 48% proved developed and 22% oil, 18% NGLs and 60% natural gas. As of December 31, 2024, our total drilling inventory consisted of 333 gross horizontal drilling locations (73 proved locations and 260 unproved locations), two PDNP wells and seven DUCs. Our drilling inventory represents 4.6 million lateral feet, implying 19 years of inventory at our current drilling pace of approximately 18 wells per year. Approximately 85% of our acreage is HBP, held by operations or held-by-storage, meaning we maintain development flexibility and have limited obligations to access our current inventory. The following table provides a summary of our approximate net acreage, gross drilling locations, net producing wells and lateral footage as of December 31, 2024 separated by shale (including acreage prospective for dual-zone development): As of December 31, 2024 Operated Operated Development Development Development Net Horizon Producing Lateral Footage Drilling Lateral Footage Average Well Acres(1) Wells (#) (in thousands) Locations (#) (in thousands) Lateral Length Utica Shale Oil (OH) 62,702 118 954 158 (3) 2,109 13,349 ‘ Marcellus Shale Dry Gas (PA)(2) 30,305 13 126 118 (4) 1,715 14,532 ‘ Utica Shale Deep Dry Gas (PA)(2) 30,029 — — 66 594 9,000 ‘(5) (1) Does not include 12,605 net acres located in the Marcellus Shale in Ohio that is not part of our development plan. (2) The acreage in this table reflects net horizon acres. Substantially all of our surface acreage in Pennsylvania is prospective for both the Utica and Marcellus Shales for dual-zone development. As a result, most of our net surface acres represent one horizon acre for the Utica Shale and one horizon acre for the Marcellus Shale. Our total net surface acreage irrespective of dual-zone development was 93,127 net acres and our total horizon acres were 123,036. (3) Includes two PDNP wells and two DUCs. (4) Includes five DUCs. (5) Utica Shale Deep Dry Gas (PA) land picture supports 14,000+ foot laterals. Our oil volumes provide us with a unique advantage compared with many of our Appalachian Basin peers. Since our initial entry into the Utica Shale’s volatile oil window in April 2021, we have increased our oil production from less than approximately 300 Bbls/d to approximately 7,110 Bbls/d for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase in our oil volumes is due to a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic development of our assets by placing into sales 22 wells during that period. We have also placed an additional seven operated Ohio Utica wells into sales (approximately 96,000 lateral feet) since quarter end. We believe that the oil component of our production provides greater revenue per Boe resulting in higher operating margins compared to our natural gas focused public peers in the Appalachian Basin. Our principal executive offices are located at 2605 Cranberry Square, Morgantown, WV.

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