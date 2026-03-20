Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:GLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:GLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and five have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bradmer Pharmaceuticals

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