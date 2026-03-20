Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on RLMD. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Relmada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $10.00 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 719,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 512,915 shares during the period. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $744,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 3,068,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.72. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for pain and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company applies a proprietary stereochemical approach to optimized drug candidates, aiming to improve safety, tolerability and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments. Relmada’s research efforts center on modulation of NMDA receptors to address unmet needs in depression, neuropathic pain and related indications.

Relmada’s lead product candidate, REL-1017 (d-methadone), is being evaluated as a potential rapid-acting and maintenance treatment for major depressive disorder, with clinical studies underway to assess its utility in both acute and long-term settings.

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