Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 2.3% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,534,000 after buying an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,957,000 after buying an additional 769,238 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.32.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR
Key Palantir Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho reiterated an Outperform and kept a $195 price target after an executive meeting, signaling continued buy-side confidence from a sell?side check-in. Palantir Gains as Mizuho Reiterates Outperform
- Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $200 (Buy), and other firms (Wedbush) have reiterated Outperform ratings — analyst upgrades/target hikes lift sentiment and provide near?term demand. UBS raises PLTR price target
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA partnership on a sovereign?AI reference architecture positions Palantir at the center of a high?value government/commercial AI stack and increases TAM visibility. Nvidia and Palantir Are Partnering on Sovereign AI
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded partnerships with GE Aerospace and Ondas/World View deepen defense use?cases (sustainment, ISR) and support Palantir’s large government pipeline. GE expanded Palantir AI deal
- Positive Sentiment: Big backlog and contract wins (including the $10B+ Army-related deal and an $11.2B revenue backlog cited by analysts) bolster forward revenue visibility and justify premium multiples. Palantir Has an $11.2 Billion Revenue Backlog
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial expansion: a new strategic partnership with Moder to build an AI mortgage operations platform highlights non?government growth avenues. Palantir and Moder Partner to Transform Mortgage Industry
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes PLTR and peers “cooling off” YTD but keeps a constructive medium?term outlook — could be a buying opportunity or a consolidation signal. NVIDIA and Palantir Cool Off in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Palantir appears in thematic ETF/fund narratives (ARKK coverage) and option?flow stories — supportive for liquidity but not a binary catalyst. PLTR in ARKK / market commentary
- Negative Sentiment: High?profile skeptics (Michael Burry) and recurring valuation concerns keep downside risk present; negative publicity or renewed short interest can weigh on momentum. Michael Burry Rails Against the Media Over Palantir Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and pieces argue “good company, bad bet” given lofty multiples — if growth expectations slip, multiple compression could trigger a pullback. Palantir At $150: Good Company, Bad Bet
Palantir Technologies Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
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