iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 317.1% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 27,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares during the period. Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 208,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IEFA opened at $90.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $98.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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