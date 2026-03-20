Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 209,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,071,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,091,000 after acquiring an additional 139,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.59. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.62 and a twelve month high of $120.78.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.