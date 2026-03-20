Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.8250.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Wedbush decreased their price target on SEA from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

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SEA Trading Down 4.1%

SEA stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. SEA has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $515,894,000 after purchasing an additional 521,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $95,678,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $228,549,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,282,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in SEA by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,746 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA

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Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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