Holos Integrated Wealth LLC Invests $5.61 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 202,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.1% of Holos Integrated Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,903.1% during the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SCHD stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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