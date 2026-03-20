Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,879 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $44,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

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Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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