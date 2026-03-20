JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $63.26 Million Position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,060,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 323,361 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $63,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,015.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,285.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,903,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $27,979,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 450.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 748,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 329,754 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HASI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $5,272,433.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,031.50. This represents a 93.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE HASI opened at $36.83 on Friday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 46.08%.HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.