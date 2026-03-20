Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 9.6% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.45 and last traded at GBX 29.75. 560,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,091,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 66 to GBX 34 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evoke to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 108 to GBX 35 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 33 target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Evoke presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 34.

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Evoke Trading Up 12.3%

Evoke Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £137.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.55.

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