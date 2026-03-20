Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $19.43. Japan Tob shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 2,419 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Japan Tob from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Japan Tob in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Japan Tob currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

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Japan Tob Stock Performance

Japan Tob Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

(Get Free Report)

Japan Tobacco Inc (OTC: JAPAY) is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company’s core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed?food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

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