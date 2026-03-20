Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 12,752 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 151.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

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Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total value of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,315,333 shares in the company, valued at $482,583,689.39. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,153 shares of company stock valued at $32,005,084. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

View Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Down 0.7%

Walmart stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $134.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $965.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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