LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $63.86 Million Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,412,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,644 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 21.2% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.14% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $63,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

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Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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