Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Has $545,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,792,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 676,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after acquiring an additional 363,254 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 463.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 406,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,937,000 after acquiring an additional 334,159 shares in the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,672,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,238,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $183.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $194.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.48.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

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