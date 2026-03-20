Collective Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF $BKAG

Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $376,000.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $43.07.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.