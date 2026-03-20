Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Stock Holdings Lifted by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMC Financial Services LTD raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 547.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

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Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.38. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

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