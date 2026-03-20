United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by Leibman Financial Services Inc.

Leibman Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.7% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 650.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

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United Rentals Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $720.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $1,021.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $854.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $875.33.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.86 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 30.35%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.97 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Truist Financial set a $972.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Rentals from $995.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Rentals from $1,090.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $925.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total value of $1,184,753.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,872 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,996.08. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total value of $1,969,938.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,322.12. This represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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