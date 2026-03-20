Noble Wealth Management PBC Has $313,000 Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II $PFN

Noble Wealth Management PBC cut its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,185 shares during the quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gridiron Partners LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4,006.2% in the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 446,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 435,437 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 235.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 356,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 250,137 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,889,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 103,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

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PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PFN opened at $6.84 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $7.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.6%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE: PFN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing principally in a diversified portfolio of credit instruments. The fund’s assets are allocated across a range of fixed income sectors, including corporate debt, asset- and mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt, and other income-producing instruments, both in the U.S. and international markets.

The fund employs a flexible investment approach designed by PIMCO’s portfolio management team, incorporating the use of leverage and derivatives to enhance yield and manage duration risk.

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