Park National Corp OH Has $38.71 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $38,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,680,300,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,367 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,665.5% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 725,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,734,000 after acquiring an additional 684,470 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $237,501,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 781,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,297,000 after purchasing an additional 255,787 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $721.72 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $806.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $740.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $747.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

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