Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $41,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the sale, the director owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,874.10. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,185 shares of company stock valued at $963,238 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $287.40 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.