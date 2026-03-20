Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) SVP Sells $435,249.36 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) SVP Jolanda Howe sold 4,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $435,249.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,299.42. The trade was a 35.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jolanda Howe also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 2nd, Jolanda Howe sold 968 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $99,994.40.

On Monday, January 26th, Jolanda Howe sold 842 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $80,991.98.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Jolanda Howe sold 926 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $86,423.58.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $109.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.The business had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MIRM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 307.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

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