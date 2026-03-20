Park National Corp OH Has $35.87 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Park National Corp OH increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $35,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $138.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $184.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,870.35. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research set a $182.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.