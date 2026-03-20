NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 193,514 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $34,200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 697.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 228,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 200,187 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 33.0% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 302,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.45.

Key Stories Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $2,948,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. This represents a 90.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.10 per share, with a total value of $1,001,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 241,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,965.70. The trade was a 7.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $53.48 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.