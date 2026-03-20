Leibman Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Grab by 53.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 2,021,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 700,130 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Grab by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Grab by 22.1% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 504,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 91,124 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

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Grab Price Performance

GRAB stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Grab had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GRAB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.80 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GRAB

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing “super app” across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

Further Reading

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