Park National Corp OH Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $636.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $626.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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