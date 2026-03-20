Park National Corp OH Sells 218,547 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218,547 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,624,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,783,000 after buying an additional 60,324 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 61.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seaport Research Partners decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. This represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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