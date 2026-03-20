Red Spruce Capital LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,157 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,557,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413,246 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,079 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 856,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 656,135 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 994.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 454,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 412,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,714,000 after purchasing an additional 400,268 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0678 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

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