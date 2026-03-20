Leibman Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF

Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Leibman Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,095.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 258.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 121.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 633.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $37.42.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries. The Index includes securities that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P).

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