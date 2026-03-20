Park National Corp OH Purchases 24,034 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned 0.33% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $20,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,501,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,744,000 after purchasing an additional 110,033 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,861,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,506,000 after purchasing an additional 294,703 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,386,000 after purchasing an additional 261,933 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,291,000 after buying an additional 182,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 564,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,838,000 after buying an additional 27,997 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.88 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $60.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.191 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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