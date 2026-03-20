Park National Corp OH Has $25.11 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Park National Corp OH grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $25,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

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First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.3%

RDVY stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $73.54.

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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