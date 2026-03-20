Collective Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,896 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 200.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 71,884 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,060.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 46,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter.

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Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1%

PFFD opened at $18.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Announces Dividend

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

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